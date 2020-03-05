Syrian Air Defense Systems Successfully Repelled Israeli Missile Attacks - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 05:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Syrian air defense systems successfully repelled on Thursday Israeli missile attacks, the Syrian state-run media reported.
According to Al-Ikhbariya broadcaster, no missile has hit the target.
The Sham FM radio broadcaster reported that the air defense systems had downed 12 missiles.
Earlier on Thursday, the Syrian state-run Al-Ikhbariya broadcaster reported about an Israeli missile attack on the province Quneitra and an air attack on the city of Homs, without specifying who was behind the latter.