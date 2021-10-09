Syrian Air Defenses Repel Israeli Raid Near Homs - State Media

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) Syrian air defenses struck down several missiles over the western Homs suburbs on Friday night, Syrian state media said.

The Al-Ikhbariya news broadcaster cited a military source who blamed Israel for the nighttime air raid. Six soldiers were reportedly wounded and military assets were damaged.

Syrian armed forces intercepted most of the missiles, which were fired at the Syrian airfield Althias in Homs from the direction of the US military base Al-Tanf, the source said.

The Israeli defense force refused to comment on the reports after Sputnik made a query. Israel routinely carried out air strikes on government targets in Syria in the past.