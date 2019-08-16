Syrian Air Defenses Repel Missile Attack on Northwestern City of Masyaf - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) The Syrian air defenses repelled a missile attack on the city of Masyaf in the northwestern Hama province in the early hours of Friday, local media reported.

The state-run Syria tv broadcaster reported that the missile had been destroyed in the skies over the city.

There have been no immediate reports about casualties or damage caused by the attack.