UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Air Defenses Repel Missile Attack On Northwestern City Of Masyaf - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 02:20 AM

Syrian Air Defenses Repel Missile Attack on Northwestern City of Masyaf - Reports

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) The Syrian air defenses repelled a missile attack on the city of Masyaf in the northwestern Hama province in the early hours of Friday, local media reported.

The state-run Syria tv broadcaster reported that the missile had been destroyed in the skies over the city.

There have been no immediate reports about casualties or damage caused by the attack.

Related Topics

Attack Syria Media TV

Recent Stories

Yemen Scales Down Foreign Ministry Office in Aden ..

2 hours ago

Huawei Sure UK Will Withstand Pressure From US to ..

2 hours ago

US House Judiciary Panel Subpoenas Ex-Trump Campai ..

3 hours ago

Moldova's Dodon Says Hoping to Hold Talks With Rus ..

3 hours ago

RSS's brutal India to fail just like Hitler's Nazi ..

3 hours ago

Barcelona will not risk Messi for La Liga opener a ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.