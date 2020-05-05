Syrian Air Defenses Repel Raid on Aleppo Province - State Media

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Syrian air defenses on Monday repelled an aerial attack on the northern Aleppo province, state media said.

The SANA news agency said that Israel was behind the latest air strikes targeting a scientific research facility.

The Syrian government has repeatedly asked the United Nations to hold Israel responsible for air raids on its territory. It said that an Israeli attack last week killed three civilians near the capital of Damascus.