UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Air Defenses Repel Raid On Aleppo Province - State Media

Muhammad Irfan 19 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 02:00 AM

Syrian Air Defenses Repel Raid on Aleppo Province - State Media

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Syrian air defenses on Monday repelled an aerial attack on the northern Aleppo province, state media said.

The SANA news agency said that Israel was behind the latest air strikes targeting a scientific research facility.

The Syrian government has repeatedly asked the United Nations to hold Israel responsible for air raids on its territory. It said that an Israeli attack last week killed three civilians near the capital of Damascus.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Syria Israel Damascus Aleppo Media Government

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s overall real GDP estimated to have grow ..

4 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank hosts its 4th Board of Directors ..

49 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Guinea review glob ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, German Chancellor review global ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches ‘Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

UAE underscores commitment to fight against COVID- ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.