Syrian Air Defenses Repelling Attack Above Damascus - SANA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2022 | 04:30 AM
BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Syrian air defenses are repelling an attack in the skies above Damascus, Syrian state news agency SANA reported.
A Sputnik correspondent reported that loud explosions were heard in the Syrian capital.
