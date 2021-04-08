UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Air Defenses Repelling Israeli Attack On Damascus - SANA

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 03:30 AM

Syrian Air Defenses Repelling Israeli Attack on Damascus - SANA

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Syrian state news agency SANA reported that Syrian air defenses were repelling an Israeli attack on Damascus.

The news agency said Syria's air defenses were repelling "Israeli aggression" on the southern districts of the Syrian capital.

It said Israel had attacked targets south of Damascus from the direction of the Golan Heights and from Lebanese airspace.

Related Topics

Attack Syria Israel Damascus From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Libya ..

51 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed opens 12th Abu Dhabi ..

3 hours ago

Shakhbout Al Nahyan, Al Hashemy discuss strengthen ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi opens Mohamed bin Zaye ..

4 hours ago

Babar hails Pakistan's series win in South Africa

2 hours ago

Pogacar edges Roglic again to win third stage of B ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.