Syrian Air Defenses Repelling Israeli Attack On Damascus - SANA
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 03:30 AM
BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Syrian state news agency SANA reported that Syrian air defenses were repelling an Israeli attack on Damascus.
The news agency said Syria's air defenses were repelling "Israeli aggression" on the southern districts of the Syrian capital.
It said Israel had attacked targets south of Damascus from the direction of the Golan Heights and from Lebanese airspace.