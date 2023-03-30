- Home
Syrian Air Defenses Repelling Israeli Attack In The Sky Near Damascus - State Television
Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2023 | 04:00 AM
CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Syrian air defenses are repelling an Israeli attack in the sky near Damascus, Syrian state television channel Al-Ikhbariyah reported.
No further details were immediately available.
