BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) Syrian air defenses received orders to open fire if any aircraft violates the country's airspace, the command of the country's armed forces said in a statement on Saturday.

"Any aircraft that violate Syrian airspace will be regarded as an enemy combat target that is not allowed to be in our skies.

It will be pursued immediately after detection and destroyed immediately after the violation of our airspace," the statement says.

The Syrian command said that any violation of the airspace would be regarded as external aggression against Syria.