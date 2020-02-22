UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Air Defenses Will Shoot Down All Planes Violating Country's Airspace - Army

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 08:00 PM

Syrian Air Defenses Will Shoot Down All Planes Violating Country's Airspace - Army

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) Syrian air defenses received orders to open fire if any aircraft violates the country's airspace, the command of the country's armed forces said in a statement on Saturday.

"Any aircraft that violate Syrian airspace will be regarded as an enemy combat target that is not allowed to be in our skies.

It will be pursued immediately after detection and destroyed immediately after the violation of our airspace," the statement says.

The Syrian command said that any violation of the airspace would be regarded as external aggression against Syria.

Related Topics

Fire Syria

Recent Stories

Every child deserves the best start in life: Jawah ..

34 minutes ago

US$5m Mohamed Bin Zayed International Robotics Cha ..

1 hour ago

Former AGP’s controversial remarks against SC Ju ..

2 hours ago

Kamran Akmal makes first century of PSL’s fifth ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed presides over 1st meeting of 50- ..

2 hours ago

Stage play presented at Rawalpindi Arts Council (R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.