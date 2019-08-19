UrduPoint.com
Syrian Air Force Hits Turkish Military Convoy In Idlib - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) The Syrian Air Force has hit a Turkish military convoy in the Idlib province near Khan Shaykhun, media reported on Monday.

During the airstrike, the Turkish convoy was moving between the observation posts that are monitoring the situation in the de-escalation zone, the Turkish DHA news agency said. No casualties have been reported so far.

Earlier in the day, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said that Turkish armored vehicles had entered the Syrian city of Saraqib in Idlib and were currently moving to Khan Shaykhun, which is under the control of militants.

A source told Sputnik earlier on Monday that the Syrian Armed Forces had taken control of a checkpoint on the northwest border of Khan Shaykhun.

In early August, the long-discussed truce in Idlib entered into force. However, the leadership of the Syrian Armed Forces said it would resume military actions if Turkey had not implemented its obligations under the Moscow-Ankara deal reached in Russia's Sochi last September.

The truce deal stipulates the withdrawal of medium and heavy weapons from the contact line in the area.

The Syrian government forces subsequently renewed its activities in the northwest of the country due to the militants' non-compliance with the agreement brokered by Russia and Turkey.

