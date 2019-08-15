UrduPoint.com
Syrian Air Force Warplane Downed By Militants In Idlib Province - Military Source

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 01:40 AM

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Militants operating in Syria's Idlib province shot down a Syrian air force plane on Wednesday, the fate of the pilot is unknown, Syria's state television reported citing a Syrian military source.

"One of our military aircraft, whose task was to destroy headquarters of the Nusra Front terrorist group [banned in Russia] in the al-Tamania area, was shot down on August 14 by a missile launched by terrorists from armed groups operating in the region," the source said as quoted by Syria tv television.

According to the source, the fate of the pilot remains unknown.

