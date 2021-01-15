UrduPoint.com
Syrian Air Resumes Flights From Beirut To Aleppo For 1st Time Since 2011 - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Syrian Air Resumes Flights From Beirut to Aleppo for 1st Time Since 2011 - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Syria's flag carrier Syrian Air carried out the first flight on Friday from Beirut to Aleppo International Airport since the suspension of air traffic in 2011, state-run Sana news agency reported.

In mid-December, the Syrian government resumed the work of the country's three international airports - Aleppo, Qamishli and Latakia. The airport of Aleppo was the second largest in the country before the war. After the liberation of Aleppo and the clearing of the surrounding area from militants, the airport was used for domestic flights and for servicing cargo and military aircraft.

According to the media outlet, the were a number of passengers on board the plane that arrived from Beirut. The resumption of the airport's work was also delayed for several months over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Basem Mansour, director general of civil aviation in Syria, told the media outlet that the resumption of flights with neighboring countries will contribute to the economic recovery of Aleppo and the return of tourists to the city.

