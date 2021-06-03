MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Syrian Ambassador to Russia, Riad Haddad, clarified to Sputnik on Thursday his recent statement on the vaccination of the country's president, Bashar Assad, with the Russian-made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, and noted that Assad had not yet been vaccinated.

Earlier in the day, Haddad said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) that Assad had already received a shot of Sputnik V.

"Some mass media delivered my statements erroneously during the forum in St. Petersburg," Haddad said.

The diplomat noted that the leader has not been vaccinated, because he contracted the coronavirus infrection back in March.

"President Assad was not vaccinated with any vaccine against the coronavirus, because he does not need it, since has previously contracted the coronavirus and recovered," the ambassador added.

In late March, Assad's office that the president and his spouse, Asma, had recovered from COVID-19 and returned to work.

