Syrian Ambassador Refutes Media Reports Alleging President Assad's Treatment In Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

Syrian Ambassador Refutes Media Reports Alleging President Assad's Treatment in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Syrian Ambassador to Moscow Riad Haddad refuted to Sputnik on Friday media reports that Syrian President Bashar Assad and his wife allegedly were in the Russian capital for medical treatment after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Earlier in the week, Turkish news outlets reported that Assad and his wife had taken to Moscow to receive treatment for COVID-19.

"This statement is absolutely inaccurate. Mr. President [Bashar Assad] is in Syria," Haddad said.

On March 8, the presidential office said that Assad and his spouse, Asma, had been infected with the coronavirus.

