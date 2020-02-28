Syrian Ambassador Says Erdogan 'Desperately' Trying to Drag US, West Europe Into Conflict

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is 'desperately' trying to drag the United States and Western European countries into the ongoing conflict in Idlib, although this will only lead to further exasperation in the region, Syria's current ambassador to China and former ambassador to the US Imad Moustapha told Sputnik on Friday.

"Erdogan is desperately attempting to drag the US and Western Europe to a major world conflict in Syria, hoping that, eventually, he will be able to realize his illusory Islamic Caliphate fantasy, regardless of the costs," the ambassador stated.

Moustapha stated that the participation of other countries in the conflict would only worsen the situation on the ground in Idlib province.

"As for the US and NATO joining Turkey in this operation, this will only lead to further exasperating the current conflict," the ambassador remarked.

Earlier in the day, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg spoke by phone amid the escalation of violence in Idlib, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.