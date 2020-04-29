UrduPoint.com
Syrian Ambassador To UN Accuses Turkey Of Recruiting, Sending Terrorists To Syria, Libya

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 09:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Turkey continues to recruit terrorists and bring them Syria as well as to Libya, Syrian Ambassador to the United Nations Bashar Jaafari said during a UN Security Council on Wednesday.

"For years, the Turkish regime has recruited tens of thousands of terrorists from Central Asia and the Caucasus, Turkmen, Uigurs and others, and brought them to my country," Jaafari said.

The ambassador accused Turkey of transporting Islamic terrorists by aircraft to Libya as well.

"The Turkish regime is now expanding its sponsorship of terrorism by recruiting foreign and Syrian terrorists to fight in Libya, transporting them by Turkish aircraft to Libya," Jaafari said.

The international community has not deterred Turkey and has allowed it to act "without accountability," Jaafari added.

