Syrian Ambassador To UN Says West Condemns Russia, But Ignores Israel's Aggressive Actions

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2023 | 07:12 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Western countries, while claiming to comply with the UN Charter by allegedly protecting Ukraine from Russia, "deliberately turn a blind eye" to violations of the Charter by Israel which commits regular aggression against Palestine and Syria, Syrian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Bassam al-Sabbagh said.

"Others (Western countries) deliberately turned a blind eye to Israel's violations of UN Charter. They (the Israelis) continuously commit aggression against the Palestinian people. Their aggression reached civilian, critical facilities in many parts of Syria, the last of which was three days ago," al-Sabbagh told the 11th emergency special session of the UN General Assembly.

The diplomat added that Western states payed "lip service to the need to respect international law" and upheld the principles of the UN Charter as well as avoid aggression, but they had "again violated that same Charter."

"Some of them have launched active aggression against other countries, including my own country, under the pretext that it threatens their security," al-Sabbagh said.

He added that the Western countries' criticism of Russia and "their hostile campaign" against Moscow served as evidence of political hypocrisy and reflected the Western policy of double standards.

Last week, four Israeli F-16 fighter jets launched a missile strike on Syria's Damascus, killing five people and injuring 15 others, as well as destroying the buildings of a technical institute and a cultural center, the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria said.

On Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces also launched an operation in the West Bank city of Nablus to allegedly apprehend Palestinians suspected of terrorist activities. Palestinian media reported on Thursday that the death toll from the raid stood at 11, with over 100 others injured.

A total of 62 Palestinians, including 13 children, have been killed by Israeli forces during a series of raids since the beginning of 2023, according to Palestinian media.

