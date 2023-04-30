AMMAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2023) Foreign ministers of Syria, Egypt, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Jordan are set to meet on May 1 in the Jordanian capital of Amman to continue consultations on Syria's readmission to the League of Arab States (LAS), the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"Jordan will host tomorrow, May 1, a meeting of foreign ministers of the Kingdom of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Egypt with Syria's foreign minister. This meeting is a follow-up to the consultative meeting of the Gulf countries, (as well as) Jordan, Iraq and Egypt, which was held on April 14 in Jeddah," the statement read.

The 22-nation Arab League suspended Syria's membership in 2011 after war broke out in the country. Several member states then recalled their ambassadors from Syria in protest of the policies of President Bashar Assad, accusing his government of cracking down on protesters. Years later, some of them have begun taking steps to reengage with Damascus and reopen embassies.