Syrian Armed Forces Capture 5 Villages From Militants in Idlib - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) Syrian government forces on Monday liberated five villages in the northwestern province of Idlib from armed militants, the state-run SANA news agency reported.

According to the news outlet, Syrian soldiers managed to capture settlements of Sheikh Mustafa, al-Naqir, Kafr Sajneh, Arainba, and Sutouh al-Deir from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) and Turkey-backed militants.

On Sunday, the government forces captured two other villages in the Idlib province, namely al-Sheikh Dames and Hantoteen.

Idlib remains the last stronghold of terrorists and armed groups in Syria. In September 2018, Russia and Turkey agreed to create a demilitarized buffer zone in the province, but militants continued to stage attacks on the Syrian government troops and civilians, which resulted in a new offensive of Damascus in the region.