Syrian Armed Forces Enter Jarjanaz In Province Of Idlib

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 01:00 AM

JARJANAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The Syrian Armed Forces on Monday entered the town of Jarjanaz in the Syrian province of Idlib, a Sputnik correspondent confirmed.

Earlier in the day, al-Watan newspaper reported that the Syrian military cleared militants from Jarjanaz.

Due to its location, the town can be used to control the strategically important Hama-Aleppo road.

