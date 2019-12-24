Syrian Armed Forces Enter Jarjanaz in Province of Idlib

JARJANAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The Syrian Armed Forces on Monday entered the town of Jarjanaz in the Syrian province of Idlib, a Sputnik correspondent confirmed.

Earlier in the day, al-Watan newspaper reported that the Syrian military cleared militants from Jarjanaz.

Due to its location, the town can be used to control the strategically important Hama-Aleppo road.