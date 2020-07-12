UrduPoint.com
Syrian Armed Forces Kill 8 Insurgents As Attack In Idlib Repelled - Reconciliation Center

Sun 12th July 2020 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) The Syrian armed forces have repelled up to 250 militants who launched an attack in Idlib province, with eight insurgents killed in the fighting, Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Saturday.

"At around 09:30 [06:30 GMT] on July 10, two groups of militants from illegal armed groups, totaling up to 250 people from the Zaytunjik settlement attacked government troops' positions near Shamshuran and Kara-Dzhagez [Idlib province]," Shcherbitsky said.

The head of the center for Syrian reconciliation noted that the Syrian armed forces repelled the attack and suffered no casualties. A total of eight militants were killed.

