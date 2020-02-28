UrduPoint.com
Syrian Armed Forces Ready To Retaliate Against Any Turkish Aggression - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 04:00 PM

Syrian Armed Forces Ready to Retaliate Against Any Turkish Aggression - Ambassador

Syria's military is ready to respond to any aggression coming from the Turkish side in Idlib province, Syria's current ambassador to China and former ambassador to the US, Imad Moustapha told Sputnik on Friday, adding that Turkish forces have launched numerous attacks against government forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Syria's military is ready to respond to any aggression coming from the Turkish side in Idlib province, Syria's current ambassador to China and former ambassador to the US, Imad Moustapha told Sputnik on Friday, adding that Turkish forces have launched numerous attacks against government forces.

"The Syrian armed forces are committed to retaliate against any source of aggression and any position used to launch attacks against the Syrian troops. We are fighting in our national territories, defending our country and our people. We are not committing any acts of aggression against any neighboring country," the ambassador said.

Moustapha added that Turkish forces have stepped up their military operations in the province in recent weeks and have directly targeted Syrian government troops.

"In the past three days, the Turkish heavy artillery has shelled thousands of bombs at Syrian troops, their drones are actively engaged in the military operations in Idlib," he said.

Earlier on Friday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that Turkish drones and ground forces have targeted more than 200 Syrian armed forces targets, the TRT broadcaster reported.

