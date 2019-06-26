UrduPoint.com
Syrian Armed Forces Repel IS Terrorists' Attack In Homs Governorate - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 10:06 PM

Syrian armed forces have repelled an attack by the members of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in the country's governorate of Homs, eliminating several terrorists, local media reported on Wednesday, citing military sources

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Syrian armed forces have repelled an attack by the members of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in the country's governorate of Homs, eliminating several terrorists, local media reported on Wednesday, citing military sources.

"A Syrian military unit clashed with militants of the Islamic State in al-Kawm region in desert near the city of al-Sukhnah, as a result several militants were eliminated or injured," al-Watan newspaper reported, citing a military source in the Homs Governorate.

According to the newspaper, Syrian military have also carried out airstrikes against the terrorists near the cities of Palmyra and al-Sukhnah, as well as near the province of Deir ez-Zor, killing several militants and destroying their equipment.

The armed conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011. The victory over the IS in Iraq and Syria was announced in late 2017. Operations against militants continue in some areas in Syria, but the focus has largely shifted toward political settlement.

