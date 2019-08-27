Syrian Army Actions in Idlib Complicate Implementation of Sochi Memorandum - Erdogan

(@FahadShabbir)

ZHUKOVSKY (outside Moscow) (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August 2019 ) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that the actions of the Syrian army in Idlib hinder the implementation of the Sochi memorandum on the settlement of the Syrian conflict.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin and I touched upon Syrian issues, especially on the Idlib de-escalation zone. In regard to the Sochi memorandum, which we signed last September, we were able to achieve relative stability. But, unfortunately, since May, the [Syrian] government troops have been bombing civilian facilities, which violated this relative calm. Unfortunately, this complicates the implementation of the Sochi memorandum," Erdogan said at a joint press conference with Putin following Russian-Turkish talks at the MAKS-2019 airshow

"Under the pretext of fighting terrorism, the [Syrian] government troops strike and sow death among the local population.

The situation here has become so complicated that at the moment our troops are in danger. We do not want this to continue. All relevant steps, if necessary, will be promptly taken," Erdogan stressed.

The MAKS-2019 airshow began on Tuesday and will run through Sunday. The Rossiya Segodnya news agency is its official media partner.