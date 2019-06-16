UrduPoint.com
Syrian Army Attacked Turkish Observation Point In Northwest Syria - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 06:10 PM

Syrian Army Attacked Turkish Observation Point in Northwest Syria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) Syrian armed forces attacked a Turkish observation point in northwest Syria and Turkey retaliated, local media reported, citing the Turkish Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, as cited by the Turkish Anadolu news agency, Syrian forces launched an artillery attack from Syria's northwestern Idlib province on the Turkish observation point located in the town of Morek in neighboring Hama province.

The Turkish side retaliated with heavy weapons.

Partial damage to the observation point has been reported, but no casualties have resulted from the attack.

Turkey has contacted Russia, which signed a deal with Ankara last September to jointly monitor the ceasefire in Idlib.

On Thursday, three Turkish soldiers were injured at an observation point in Idlib when Syrian forces launched a mortar attack against it.

There are over a dozen militant groups in this restive Syrian province. The National Front for Liberation, a pro-Turkish alliance, and the Nusra Front terror group (banned in Russia) have the biggest presence in the area.

