Syrian Army Braces For Military Campaign In Aleppo Countryside

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 02:36 PM

The Syrian army is sending reinforcement to the southern countryside of Aleppo province in northern Syria as part of an imminent operation against the rebels, a war monitor reported on Tuesday

DAMASCUS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The Syrian army is sending reinforcement to the southern countryside of Aleppo province in northern Syria as part of an imminent operation against the rebels, a war monitor reported on Tuesday.

The military operation of the Syrian army against the rebel groups may start within hours or in the next few days, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Syrian army liberated the provincial capital of Aleppo in 2016 but the rebels in the southern and western countryside of Aleppo maintained their positions and continued to launch mortar attacks against the city.

A day earlier, a woman was wounded during a fresh mortar attack by the rebels, according to state news agency SANA.

The Syrian army is already fighting the rebels in the southern countryside of Idlib province in northwestern Syria.

The recent campaign aims to secure the road connecting the capital Damascus with Aleppo, particularly the stretch of the road that passes through Idlib.

