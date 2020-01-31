UrduPoint.com
Syrian Army Captures Large Quantities Of Weaponry Left By Retreating Militants In Idlib

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 11:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The Syrian army has captured a significant number of weaponry, including Western-made, during the pursuit of retreating militants in the Idlib de-escalation zone, Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, the commander of the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation, said Friday.

"During the retreat of the militants deeper into the Idlib de-escalation zone, a significant amount of military equipment, ammunition and weapons, including Western-made, fell into the hands of the Syrian troops," Borenkov said at a daily briefing.

The general noted that this testifies to the powerful combat potential of the terrorists, which could have been used in attacks on cities such as Hama and Aleppo, if not for the counter-offensive launched by the Syrian army.

