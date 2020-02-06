UrduPoint.com
Syrian Army Captures Saraqib In Idlib Province - Source

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 12:00 AM

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The Syrian army has established full control over the city of Saraqib in Idlib province, a Syrian military source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The Syrian army completely controls the city of Saraqib and surrounds three Turkish observation posts in the area," the source said.

Saraqib is a strategically important city in Idlib province as it is located at the crossroads of  highways M4 (Latakia - Aleppo) and M5 (Damascus - Aleppo).

