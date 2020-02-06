Syrian Army Captures Saraqib in Idlib Province - Source

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The Syrian army has established full control over the city of Saraqib in Idlib province, a Syrian military source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The Syrian army completely controls the city of Saraqib and surrounds three Turkish observation posts in the area," the source said.

Saraqib is a strategically important city in Idlib province as it is located at the crossroads of highways M4 (Latakia - Aleppo) and M5 (Damascus - Aleppo).