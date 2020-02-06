Syrian Army Captures Saraqib in Idlib Province - Source

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The Syrian army has established full control over the city of Saraqib in the Idlib province, a Syrian military source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The Syrian army completely controls the city of Saraqib and surrounds three Turkish observation posts in the area," the source said.

The source stated that the Turkish observation points were set up in the area about a week ago, adding that the Syrian forces took control over Saraqib following fierce fighting against militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terror group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia).

Saraqib is a strategically important city in Idlib province as it is located at the crossroads of highways M4 (Latakia - Aleppo) and M5 (Damascus - Aleppo).

Fighting has intensified in Idlib amid the Syrian military's operation to recapture the region from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group.

Tensions have further raised on Monday when the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced that five Turkish military personnel and one Turkish civilian had been killed in shelling by Syrian government forces in Idlib. The ministry later announced that retaliatory strikes "neutralized" 76 Syrian military personnel.