Syrian Army Clashes With Turkey-Backed Militants In Border Areas - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 06:53 PM
The Syrian army clashed on Saturday with the Turkish-backed militants near the border city of Ras al-Ayn, Syrian media reported
According to the SANA news agency, the incident took place in the Tall Tamr district in the Al-Hasakah province, with the army having prevented the militants from seizing a village, controlled by Damascus.
At the same time, the militants reportedly managed to seize two villages on the road, connecting Tall Tamr with Ras al-Ayn.
The situation in northern Syria sharply escalated in October after Turkey had launched a military operation against the Kurdish units in the area.