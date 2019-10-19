Syrian Army Clashes With Turkey-Backed Militants in Border Areas - Reports

The Syrian army clashed on Saturday with the Turkish-backed militants near the border city of Ras al-Ayn, Syrian media reported

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) The Syrian army clashed on Saturday with the Turkish-backed militants near the border city of Ras al-Ayn, Syrian media reported.

According to the SANA news agency, the incident took place in the Tall Tamr district in the Al-Hasakah province, with the army having prevented the militants from seizing a village, controlled by Damascus.

At the same time, the militants reportedly managed to seize two villages on the road, connecting Tall Tamr with Ras al-Ayn.

The situation in northern Syria sharply escalated in October after Turkey had launched a military operation against the Kurdish units in the area.