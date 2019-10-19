UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Army Clashes With Turkey-Backed Militants In Border Areas - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 06:53 PM

Syrian Army Clashes With Turkey-Backed Militants in Border Areas - Reports

The Syrian army clashed on Saturday with the Turkish-backed militants near the border city of Ras al-Ayn, Syrian media reported

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) The Syrian army clashed on Saturday with the Turkish-backed militants near the border city of Ras al-Ayn, Syrian media reported.

According to the SANA news agency, the incident took place in the Tall Tamr district in the Al-Hasakah province, with the army having prevented the militants from seizing a village, controlled by Damascus.

At the same time, the militants reportedly managed to seize two villages on the road, connecting Tall Tamr with Ras al-Ayn.

The situation in northern Syria sharply escalated in October after Turkey had launched a military operation against the Kurdish units in the area.

Related Topics

Militants Army Syria Turkey Damascus Road Same October Border Media From

Recent Stories

Hafeez Sheikh says National economy on right track

8 minutes ago

Chief Executive PESCO grieves over death of Yousaf ..

2 minutes ago

Govt not summoning military troops to deal with Az ..

21 minutes ago

1,620 policemen to perform duty during Chehlum in ..

2 minutes ago

Candidates starts filing nomination papers for Leg ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister takes notice of torture of c ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.