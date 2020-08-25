The Syrian armed forces, aided by Russian military advisers, carried out a large-scale operation for the elimination of armed militants in the country's central part from August 18-24, a spokesperson for the Russian forces in Syria said on Tuesday

KHMEIMIM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The Syrian armed forces, aided by Russian military advisers, carried out a large-scale operation for the elimination of armed militants in the country's central part from August 18-24, a spokesperson for the Russian forces in Syria said on Tuesday.

"In the August-18-24 period, with the direct involvement of Russian military advisers, the Syrian government forces carried out a large-scale operation for the elimination of bandit formations.

Air strikes by Russia's and Syria's air force, artillery fire and efforts of special-purpose reconnaissance and search groups have resulted in the elimination of 327 militants, 134 shelters, 17 observation posts, seven full warehouses and five underground storage facilities for weapons and ammunition in the 'white desert' area," the spokesperson said.

According to the statement, the operation will be continued until all US-controlled armed groupings in the area are eliminated.