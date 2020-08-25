UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Army Conducts Operation Against Militants In Country's Center - Russian Military

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 06:49 PM

Syrian Army Conducts Operation Against Militants in Country's Center - Russian Military

The Syrian armed forces, aided by Russian military advisers, carried out a large-scale operation for the elimination of armed militants in the country's central part from August 18-24, a spokesperson for the Russian forces in Syria said on Tuesday

KHMEIMIM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The Syrian armed forces, aided by Russian military advisers, carried out a large-scale operation for the elimination of armed militants in the country's central part from August 18-24, a spokesperson for the Russian forces in Syria said on Tuesday.

"In the August-18-24 period, with the direct involvement of Russian military advisers, the Syrian government forces carried out a large-scale operation for the elimination of bandit formations.

Air strikes by Russia's and Syria's air force, artillery fire and efforts of special-purpose reconnaissance and search groups have resulted in the elimination of 327 militants, 134 shelters, 17 observation posts, seven full warehouses and five underground storage facilities for weapons and ammunition in the 'white desert' area," the spokesperson said.

According to the statement, the operation will be continued until all US-controlled armed groupings in the area are eliminated.

Related Topics

Fire Militants Syria Russia August All From Government

Recent Stories

Asia need to be vigilant toward spillover of India ..

3 minutes ago

SEC approves resumption of government activities

8 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues notice to NAB in Anwar Majeed ..

4 minutes ago

Telephone call between UAE and Israel Defense Mini ..

23 minutes ago

GTA dnata set to launch Vancouver operations

38 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Compa ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.