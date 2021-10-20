UrduPoint.com

Syrian Army Confirms 14 Servicemen Killed In Terrorist Attack In Damascus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 12:32 PM

Fourteen servicemen were killed in the terrorist attack on an army bus in the center of the Syrian capital of Damascus, several people were injured, the Syrian army command confirmed on Wednesday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Fourteen servicemen were killed in the terrorist attack on an army bus in the center of the Syrian capital of Damascus, several people were injured, the Syrian army command confirmed on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, a security source told Sputnik that terrorists planted explosive devices in a bus of the Syrian army.

"At around 6:45 (03:45 GMT), a terrorist attack was carried out during the passage of an army bus in Damascus near the Rais (presidential) bridge. Two explosive devices, previously planted in the vehicle, were detonated. As a result, 14 soldiers were killed and several others were injured. Mine pickers defused the third explosive device that was also planted in the bus," the army said in a statement.

