Syrian Army Confirms Areas Inside Aleppo, Idlib Cleared From Militants

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) The Syrian armed forces confirmed on Monday that areas in the Aleppo and Idlib provinces have been liberated from terrorists, and added that the operation against the militants continues.

On Sunday, Syria's state Ikhbariya broadcaster reported that the Syrian army regained control over 23 towns and villages in the Aleppo province for the first time since 2012. Among the key liberated settlements are the town of Anadan and the village of Biyanun, located to the north of Aleppo on strategic highway 214 leading to the Turkish city of Gaziantep.

"With carefully considered steps and concentrated special operations, heroes of the Syrian Arab Army have continued their advance while determined to uproot terrorism," the army's general staff said in a statement, listing the Names of the liberated villages and settlements in the vicinity of Syria's provinces.

The statement read that the country's army would continue its operation against the terrorist organization, adding that it was determined to "eliminate the killers who wanted to usurp the will of our people in the area and to take them as hostages."

Aleppo was liberated back in 2016, but militants were shelling the city from the suburbs, killing civilians and inflicting significant material damage.

Since early February, Syria's government forces have liberated several strategic settlements in the two provinces, including the cities of Ma'arat al-Nu'man and Saraqib. The latter is located at the intersection of the M4 highway, Latakia-Aleppo, and the M5 highway, Damascus-Aleppo. The Syrian government forces are in control of the M5 highway � which connects Damascus to Aleppo �� except for a small section blocked by the Turkish military.