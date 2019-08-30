Syrian Army Controls Al-Tamanah Town in South of Idlib - Military Commander

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The Syrian army has taken control of new areas in the southern part of Idlib as it continues military operations to regain control of the north of the country, a Syrian military commander told Sputnik on Friday.

"The Syrian army controls the town of al-Tamanah in the southern countryside of Idlib after a fierce battle against militants of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham [formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia] who control this district," the commander said.

He added that the army gained on Thursday control over "al-Tamanah farms, Zarzur, Tall Ghubar and continued its progress toward al-Tamanah".