DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) The Syrian army on Monday established control of the entire city of Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib province, according to pro-government newspaper al Watan.

It said the army now fully controlled the city and the Damascus-Aleppo highway.