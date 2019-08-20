UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 09:20 AM

Syrian Army Cuts Supply Routes of Nusra Militants in Hama Province - Source

IDLIB PROVINCE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) The Syrian army cut the supply route of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) in the province of Hama, blocking the road from Khan Sheikhoun, a Syrian military source told Sputnik.

"The Syrian army cut the supply routes of Jabhat al-Nusra in the northern countryside of Hama after blocking a branch road along the international highway at Khan Sheikhoun," the source said.

According to the source, the Syrian army has taken up its positions on the northern outskirts of Khan Sheikhoun.

Earlier, it was reported that the Syrian army had blocked the militants in the city of Khan Sheikhoun.

In early August, the long-discussed truce in Idlib entered into force. However, the leadership of the Syrian military said it would resume actions if Ankara did not implement its obligations under the Turkey-Russia agreement reached in Sochi last September.

Three days later, on August 5, Syrian government forces resumed their activities in the country's northwestern part due to the militants' non-compliance with the ceasefire agreement brokered by Russia and Turkey.

