UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Army Destroys Terrorist Cell Responsible For Attacks On Palmyra Int'l Highway

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 04:33 PM

Syrian Army Destroys Terrorist Cell Responsible for Attacks on Palmyra Int'l Highway

Eight terrorists were killed in an operation by the Syrian armed forces against the cell responsible for attacks on civilian and military vehicles along an international highway in the country's northeast, the army command said on Wednesday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Eight terrorists were killed in an operation by the Syrian armed forces against the cell responsible for attacks on civilian and military vehicles along an international highway in the country's northeast, the army command said on Wednesday.

"The armed forces conducted a special operation and eliminated a terrorist group responsible for attacks on civilian and military motorcades along the Deir ez-Zor - Palmyra international highway ... Among other things, eight terrorists were killed and two vehicles equipped with machine guns were destroyed," the command said in a press release, as quoted by the state-run SANA news agency.

The Palmyra highway was where a bus carrying civilians was bombed last December, resulting in 28 people dying and 13 others sustaining injuries.

On Sunday, another terrorist attack on the highway left three Syrian army soldiers killed and 10 others injured.

The Syrian government forces recaptured the Deir ez-Zor - Palmyra highway from terrorists in 2018 and have since been conducting regular operations to eliminate the remaining strongholds.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Army Syria Vehicles December Sunday 2018 From Government

Recent Stories

Afzaal Mahmood joins as new ambassador of Pakistan ..

3 minutes ago

Pak Vs South Africa: Fawad Alam scores 3rd Test hu ..

13 minutes ago

35 shops, marriage halls sealed in lahore

12 seconds ago

Zardari's request for transfer of references, SC i ..

6 minutes ago

Pak-US businessmen asked for availing immense busi ..

6 minutes ago

Weather to remain cold and dry in KP

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.