BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Eight terrorists were killed in an operation by the Syrian armed forces against the cell responsible for attacks on civilian and military vehicles along an international highway in the country's northeast, the army command said on Wednesday.

"The armed forces conducted a special operation and eliminated a terrorist group responsible for attacks on civilian and military motorcades along the Deir ez-Zor - Palmyra international highway ... Among other things, eight terrorists were killed and two vehicles equipped with machine guns were destroyed," the command said in a press release, as quoted by the state-run SANA news agency.

The Palmyra highway was where a bus carrying civilians was bombed last December, resulting in 28 people dying and 13 others sustaining injuries.

On Sunday, another terrorist attack on the highway left three Syrian army soldiers killed and 10 others injured.

The Syrian government forces recaptured the Deir ez-Zor - Palmyra highway from terrorists in 2018 and have since been conducting regular operations to eliminate the remaining strongholds.