Syrian Army Eliminates Group of Terrorists in Hama Province, Downs Drone - Reports

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The Syrian army eliminated on Tuesday a group of terrorists and downed their unmanned aerial vehicle in the province of Hama, local media reported.

The downed drone of the Nusra Front terror group (outlawed in Russia) carried grenades, according to the Syria tv broadcaster.

The group of terrorists was eliminated also in the province of Hama after the Syrian government troops had attacked their positions and supply lines.

Syria has been mired in a civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations.