Syrian Army Eliminates Militants in Aleppo Outskirts in Response to Shelling - Reports

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2019) The Syrian army on Friday delivered a number of strikes on the positions of terrorists in the outskirts of Aleppo, killing several militants, the Syrian state-run television reported.

According to Ikhbariya television, terrorist groups fired several shells at the Shihan district in Aleppo earlier in the day.

In response, "the Syrian army attacked a cluster of militants in the villages of Mansoura and Kafr Hamrah to the north and the west of Aleppo, several militants were killed," the channel said.

The Syrian government has regained control over most of the territories that were seized by terrorists in late 2017, however anti-terror operations still continue in a number of areas.