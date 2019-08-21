Syrian Army Encircles Terrorists in Villages Outside Khan Sheikhoun - Military Source

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) The Syrian army has surrounded terrorists in settlements in the north of the Hama province south of the city of Khan Sheikhoun, a local military source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Army units moving from Sukayk met with troops entrenched north of the city of Khan Sheikhoun in the south of Idlib province, thereby closing the encirclement ring around the towns of Latmenah, Kafr Zita, Latmeen and Morek in the north of Hama," the source said.