Syrian Army Entered Last Stronghold of Militants in Daraa

Syrian army units, accompanied by the Russian military police, entered Daraa al-Balad, the last stronghold of armed criminal groups in the country's south, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday

DARAA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Syrian army units, accompanied by the Russian military police, entered Daraa al-Balad, the last stronghold of armed criminal groups in the country's south, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

The Syrian military began searching houses in residential areas, looking for weapons and planted improvised explosive devices.

Militants who refused to lay down their arms and reconcile are strengthening their positions in a Palestinian camp in Daraa al-Balad and in the Al-Sed district.