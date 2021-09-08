UrduPoint.com

Syrian Army Entered Last Stronghold Of Militants In Daraa

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 01:32 PM

Syrian army units, accompanied by the Russian military police, entered Daraa al-Balad, the last stronghold of armed criminal groups in the country's south, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday

The Syrian military began searching houses in residential areas, looking for weapons and planted improvised explosive devices.

Militants who refused to lay down their arms and reconcile are strengthening their positions in a Palestinian camp in Daraa al-Balad and in the Al-Sed district.

