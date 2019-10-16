Syrian Army Enters Town of Kobani on Border with Turkey - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ALEPPO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The Syrian army on Wednesday entered the town of Ain al-Arab (Kobani in Kurdish) on the border with Turkey, which was previously controlled by the Kurds, the Syrian state tv reported.

"Units of the Syrian army have entered the town of Ain al-Arab in the north-east of the province of Aleppo," the report said.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and the Syrian government agreed over the weekend on the deployment of Syrian army units along the border with Turkey amid Ankara's offensive against Kurdish militants in northeastern Syria.

The Syrian government troops have already assumed control over a number of settlements in Raqqa and Aleppo provinces.