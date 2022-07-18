Syrian Army Fortifies Positions in Towns Bordering Turkey - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) The Syrian armed forces are bolstering their positions in two towns close to the border with Turkey, the Syrian Arab news Agency (SANA) reported on Monday.

Units of the Syrian armed forces are fortifying positions in the cities of Ain Issa and Ain al-Arab as part of the steps taken by Damascus to ensure security and stability throughout Syrian territory, SANA said.

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said earlier that Ankara was ready to launch a new military operation in northern Syria at any moment. Damascus has repeatedly called the presence of Turkish forces in the border area of Syria, where they carry out operations against Kurdish formations, illegal and urged Ankara to withdraw its troops.