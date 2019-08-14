Syrian Army Frees 2 Towns in Idlib on Route to Key Rebel Stronghold in South - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) The Syrian Armed Forces have liberated two towns in Syria's rebel-held northeastern province of Idlib and are advancing toward the city of Khan Shaykhun, the militants' key strategic stronghold, local media reported.

On Sunday, Syrian troops liberated the town of Hobait, a strategically important town in Idlib. By establishing control over Hobait, the government forces gained access to Khan Shaykhun, roughly six miles away.

According to Syria's Sham FM radio broadcaster, government forces gained control of Kafr Ain and Hass, two villages to the east of Hobait, on Wednesday.

In early August, Syria's government forces declared that they were resuming military operations in the provinces of Idlib and Hama, citing the militants' refusal to observe a ceasefire deal, which had gone into effect on August 1, by launching several attacks on civilians in nearby areas.

Terrorist organizations operating in Idlib include the Nusra Front and Islamic State (both banned in Russia).