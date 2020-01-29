UrduPoint.com
Syrian Army Goes On Counter-Offensive In Syria - Russian Center For Reconciliation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 11:23 PM

Syrian Army Goes on Counter-Offensive in Syria - Russian Center for Reconciliation

The Syrian army, in response to aggression by militants, launched a counter-offensive to defeat terrorists in the suburbs of Aleppo and in Idlib, civilians were not injured, Maj. Gen. Yury Borenkov, head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, said at a briefing Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) The Syrian army, in response to aggression by militants, launched a counter-offensive to defeat terrorists in the suburbs of Aleppo and in Idlib, civilians were not injured, Maj. Gen. Yury Borenkov, head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, said at a briefing Wednesday.

"In response to aggression by terrorists, the Syrian command took counter-offensive actions to defeat extremist groups concentrated in the western suburbs of Aleppo, as well as near the cities of Ma'arrat al-Nu'man and Saraqib of Idlib province," Borenkov said.

"The civilian population and civilian infrastructure were not affected," he said.

