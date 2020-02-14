UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Army Helicopter Downed In Idlib, Crew Killed - Source

Umer Jamshaid 5 seconds ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 06:50 PM

Syrian Army Helicopter Downed in Idlib, Crew Killed - Source

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) A Syrian army helicopter was shot down by a missile in the Idlib province on Friday, the crew was killed in the crash, a Syrian military source told Sputnik.

"At 13:40 local time[10:00 GMT], our military helicopter was hit by an enemy missile in the west of Idlib province near the village of Urem-Kubra, where pro-Turkish terrorist groups are based.

This led to the crash of the helicopter and the death of its crew," the source said.

Earlier, the Turkish television channel TRT circulated a video footage, showing the helicopter being hit by a surface-to-air missile. The channel added that the attack had been carried out by the Syrian armed opposition units.

It is the second Syrian helicopter that was reported downed in the area during the week. The first such incident took place on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Army Syria Idlib TV Opposition

Recent Stories

President Erdogan, PM Khan sign MoUs, address join ..

10 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat is disappointment over use of non-pa ..

36 minutes ago

Is every one questioning PM Khan over his ineligib ..

1 hour ago

Dist govt plans to assign city roads to investors ..

59 minutes ago

Success of govt's economic policies evident from d ..

1 hour ago

DC reviews arrangements for 5-day anti polio drive ..

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.