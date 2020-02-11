Syrian Army Leaves Town of Nairab in Idlib, Army Helicopter Downed - Turkish Ministry

The Syrian army has left the town of Nairab, located in the northwestern Idlib province, as its helicopter has been downed, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The Syrian army has left the town of Nairab, located in the northwestern Idlib province, as its helicopter has been downed, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Turkey has recently accused Syria of shelling its observation posts in Idlib and causing fatalities among Turkish soldiers.

"The Syrian army has withdrawn from the settlement of Nairab in the Idlib province. It has become known that one helicopter belonging to it has been downed," the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.