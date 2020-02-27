Syrian Army Liberated Settlements in Southern Idlib From Terrorists - TV

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The Syrian army has liberated a number of settlements in the south of Idlib province from terrorists, the Syrian state television reported.

According to Al Ikhbariya television channel, Syrian army units liberated the villages of Sfuhen, Kafr Mousa, Kaukaba and Kafr Uweid and were pursuing terrorists in neighboring areas.