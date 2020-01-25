UrduPoint.com
Syrian Army Liberates 3 Villages In Idlib Province, Combating Militants In Aleppo -Reports

Sat 25th January 2020 | 05:00 AM

Syrian Army Liberates 3 Villages in Idlib Province, Combating Militants in Aleppo -Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) The Syrian government troops have liberated three villages in the northern province of Idlib, as well as are fighting militants in the province of Aleppo, media reported.

According to Al-Ihkbariya broadcaster, the Syrian army established control over three settlements in southeastern Idlib on Friday.

Al-Watan newspaper reported about the ongoing fighting in the province of Aleppo, northwest of the provincial administrative center. The clashes are reportedly taking place in Aleppo's suburb of Zahraa.

The situation in the province of Idlib - the last stronghold of militants in Syria - has escalated since December 19 when the Syrian army launched a new military operation in the area. On January 12, the ceasefire, which was agreed by Russia and Turkey, entered into force. However, militants continue to attack the Syrian army and civilians despite the truce.

