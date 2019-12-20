UrduPoint.com
Syrian Army Liberates First Village During New Operation In Idlib Province - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 05:00 AM

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) The Syrian government troops have liberated the first village, Umm Jalal, during the new operation in the southern part of the province of Idlib, media reported.

On Thursday, the Syrian army reportedly launched a new military operation in southeastern Idlib, which is the last stronghold of Syrian militants.

Umm Jalal was liberated by the government troops following intense clashes with the militants, the Sham FM radio broadcaster reported.

In August, the Syrian government conducted a military operation, during which it seized parts of Hama and Idlib provinces that had been controlled by militants since 2014, including the strategic city of Khan Sheikhoun, and also gained access to the M5 highway linking Damascus and Aleppo.

However, Idlib still remains a major terrorist stronghold, being home to much more than an estimated 10,000 terrorists from various groups, according to the UN Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team. In November, Syrian President Bashar Assad said that the liberation of Idlib would not take long militarily, adding that the start of the offensive was impeded by militants, who hinder the evacuation of civilians.

